Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

* Lloyds bank CEO says does not expect any base interest rate increase in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
Jan 16 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Charter Communications Inc reached out to Comcast Corp this week about teaming up to buy Time Warner Cable Inc, after the larger rival rejected its $37.3 billion takeover bid, according to people familiar with the matter.
* A number of Time Warner Cable shareholders would support a merger with Charter Communications Inc if Charter raises its current bid for the larger rival to $41 billion or more, according to people close to the matter.
* Microsoft Corp is considering Ericsson AB Chief Executive Hans Vestberg as a possible successor to outgoing CEO Steve Ballmer, Bloomberg cited sources briefed on the software giant's executive search as saying on Wednesday.
* U.S. defense contractor Altegrity Inc has hired restructuring advisers as it contends with a debt burden of about $1.8 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* The Carlyle Group has all but clinched a deal to buy Johnson & Johnson's clinical testing arm for about $4.1 billion after several weeks of negotiations, a person briefed on the matter said on Wednesday, New York Times reported. ()
* India's biggest construction and engineering group Larsen & Toubro is in talks with potential investors
OSLO, April 27 Tanker operator Frontline is heading to court again as part of its efforts to gain full control of rival DHT Holdings, days after it made a fifth offer for the company.
LONDON, April 27 WPP, the world's largest advertising group, reported a 0.8 percent rise in first-quarter like-for-like net sales growth, slightly shy of expectations at about 1 percent, citing a weak performance in North America.