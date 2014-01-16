RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Jan 16 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Charter Communications Inc reached out to Comcast
Corp this week about teaming up to buy Time Warner
Cable Inc, after the larger rival rejected its $37.3
billion takeover bid, according to people familiar with the
matter.
* A number of Time Warner Cable shareholders would
support a merger with Charter Communications Inc if
Charter raises its current bid for the larger rival to $41
billion or more, according to people close to the
matter.
* Microsoft Corp is considering Ericsson AB
Chief Executive Hans Vestberg as a possible successor
to outgoing CEO Steve Ballmer, Bloomberg cited sources briefed
on the software giant's executive search as saying on
Wednesday.
* U.S. defense contractor Altegrity Inc has hired
restructuring advisers as it contends with a debt burden of
about $1.8 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* The Carlyle Group has all but clinched a deal to
buy Johnson & Johnson's clinical testing arm for about
$4.1 billion after several weeks of negotiations, a person
briefed on the matter said on Wednesday, New York Times
reported. ()
* India's biggest construction and engineering group Larsen
& Toubro is in talks with potential investors