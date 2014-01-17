UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Jan 17 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* China-focused private equity firm Boyu Capital, whose
partners include former TPG Capital executive Mary Ma
and the grandson of former Chinese president Jiang Zemin, has
raised $1.5 billion for its second buyout fund, according to
people with knowledge of the matter.
* The strategic path Volvo Car Corp plans to follow is in
question because of discord at the board level between new
Chinese ownership and traditional European ways, according to
two sources familiar with the situation.
* The U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources
will hold a hearing on Jan. 30 on the implications of lifting
the country's crude oil export ban, sources said on Thursday.
* Dubai Group has signed a $10 billion debt restructuring
deal, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters,
marking the end of a perilous period which saw the emirate risk
collapse under a mountain of debt obligations.
* Tyson Foods Inc is exploring a bid for Michael
Foods Group Inc, a deal that would combine one of the world's
largest chicken processors with a large distributor of egg and
dairy products, according to three people familiar with the
matter.
* Deutsche Lufthansa, Germany's largest airline,
will appoint management board member Carsten Spohr, currently in
charge of its passenger airline business, as chief executive
officer, a German newspaper reported Friday, citing company
sources.
* India's Bharti Airtel is in talks to buy out
Mumbai-based Loop Mobile in a deal that will give the telecom
major about 3 million customers, the Press Trust of India
reported in the Economic Times, citing sources privy to the
negotiations. ()
