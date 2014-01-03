UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Jan 3 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* British department stores group House of Fraser expects to be listed by the end of the year even as it remains in exclusive talks regarding a potential takeover by its French counterpart Galeries Lafayette, the Times of London reported the CEO of the department store chain as saying.

* A group of Taiwanese companies have applied to the Investment Commission for approval to set up a joint venture with China's Sinopec Group to build a petrochemical complex on the mainland, a local newspaper reported on Friday.

* Spain is close to selling its 50.25 percent stake in Cesce, Europe's fourth-biggest credit insurer, in a deal that values the company at 400 million euros ($551 million), three bankers with knowledge of the deal said.

* JPMorgan Chase & Co., which has been told by U.S. regulators to bolster money-laundering safeguards, has stopped clearing dollar transfers for Latvian lenders, according to the new euro zone member's banking association. ()

* Vodafone is in early talks with the Tata Group to buy its controlling stake in Tata Teleservices to create India's largest telco by subscribers, the Economic Times reported, citing a person aware of the development. ()

* Carmaker Fiat-Chrysler is aiming to list in New York within the year, after Fiat agreed to buy a 41.5 percent stake in the Italian car manufacturer. The completion of the deal will be followed by a shake up of the merged group's corporate structure in line with its global footprint, Financial Times reported, citing banking sources said. ()

* Singapore-listed Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd is looking raise more than 500 million Singapore dollars ($394.65 million) from an initial public offering of its local and overseas data center businesses, people with knowledge of the deal told the Wall Street Journal on Friday. ()

