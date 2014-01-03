UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Jan 3 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* British department stores group House of Fraser expects to
be listed by the end of the year even as it remains in exclusive
talks regarding a potential takeover by its French counterpart
Galeries Lafayette, the Times of London reported the
CEO of the department store chain as saying.
* A group of Taiwanese companies have applied to the
Investment Commission for approval to set up a joint venture
with China's Sinopec Group to build a petrochemical
complex on the mainland, a local newspaper reported on
Friday.
* Spain is close to selling its 50.25 percent stake in
Cesce, Europe's fourth-biggest credit insurer, in a deal that
values the company at 400 million euros ($551 million), three
bankers with knowledge of the deal said.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co., which has been told by U.S.
regulators to bolster money-laundering safeguards, has stopped
clearing dollar transfers for Latvian lenders, according to the
new euro zone member's banking association. ()
* Vodafone is in early talks with the Tata Group to
buy its controlling stake in Tata Teleservices to
create India's largest telco by subscribers, the Economic Times
reported, citing a person aware of the development. ()
* Carmaker Fiat-Chrysler is aiming to list in New York
within the year, after Fiat agreed to buy a 41.5
percent stake in the Italian car manufacturer. The completion of
the deal will be followed by a shake up of the merged group's
corporate structure in line with its global footprint, Financial
Times reported, citing banking sources said. ()
* Singapore-listed Keppel Telecommunications &
Transportation Ltd is looking raise more than 500
million Singapore dollars ($394.65 million) from an initial
public offering of its local and overseas data center
businesses, people with knowledge of the deal told the Wall
Street Journal on Friday. ()
