RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Jan 6 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* JPMorgan Chase & Co is nearing a $2 billion
settlement with federal authorities to resolve suspicions that
the bank ignored signs of Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme, the New
York Times reported, citing people briefed on the case.
* Carlyle Group LP and KKR & Co. are among
private-equity funds in talks to acquire Fleury SA,
the worst-performing medical-services provider in Brazil last
year, in a deal that may total more than 2.9 billion reais
($1.22 billion), Bloomberg reported Sunday, citing three people
familiar with the matter. ()
* India's Infosys will separate its new-generation
business into a subsidiary, freeing it to focus on large
outsourcing contracts, its traditional area of strength, while
maintaining interest in an area which could be the future growth
engine, The Economic Times reported Monday, citing people with
direct knowledge of the matter. ()
