Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

* European plane-maker Airbus won its annual order
race with U.S. rival Boeing in 2013, industry sources
said. Airbus delivered more than 625 aircraft in 2013, beating
its target of up to 620 but lagging Boeing's total of 648
deliveries, the source said.
* Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp has sold its
30 percent stake in Australia's Millmerran Power Station to a
South Korean buyer for less than A$200 million ($179 million), a
source with direct knowledge of the deal said on
Tuesday.
* Shipments of Norway's Ekofisk crude oil, operatd by
ConocoPhillips, will be delayed in late January to early
February due to lower-than-expected production, industry sources
said, tightening supply of the oil that helps set the Brent
benchmark.
