Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Jan 7 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* European plane-maker Airbus won its annual order race with U.S. rival Boeing in 2013, industry sources said. Airbus delivered more than 625 aircraft in 2013, beating its target of up to 620 but lagging Boeing's total of 648 deliveries, the source said.

* Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp has sold its 30 percent stake in Australia's Millmerran Power Station to a South Korean buyer for less than A$200 million ($179 million), a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.

* Shipments of Norway's Ekofisk crude oil, operatd by ConocoPhillips, will be delayed in late January to early February due to lower-than-expected production, industry sources said, tightening supply of the oil that helps set the Brent benchmark.

