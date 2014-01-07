UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Jan 7 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* European plane-maker Airbus won its annual order
race with U.S. rival Boeing in 2013, industry sources
said. Airbus delivered more than 625 aircraft in 2013, beating
its target of up to 620 but lagging Boeing's total of 648
deliveries, the source said.
* Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp has sold its
30 percent stake in Australia's Millmerran Power Station to a
South Korean buyer for less than A$200 million ($179 million), a
source with direct knowledge of the deal said on
Tuesday.
* Shipments of Norway's Ekofisk crude oil, operatd by
ConocoPhillips, will be delayed in late January to early
February due to lower-than-expected production, industry sources
said, tightening supply of the oil that helps set the Brent
benchmark.
* Private equity group Arle Capital Partners is planning to
either sell or float British oil services company Expro as soon
as this year, Sky News reported, citing insiders.
* U.S.-listed cable telecoms group Liberty Global
is finalising talks with Dutch operator Ziggo about a
takeover offer, and the two companies could announce a deal as
early as mid-January, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
* IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc plans to sell
as much as 30 percent of Euronext NV before the operator of the
Paris and Amsterdam exchanges goes public this year, three
people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. ()
