RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Jan 8 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Forest Laboratories Inc is nearing an agreement to acquire specialty pharmaceutical company Aptalis Holdings Inc from private equity firm TPG Capital LP for about $3 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* Goldman Sachs and private equity firm KKR have placed a 10.8 percent stake in German forklift maker Kion Group AG for a price of 29.50 euros per share, a source familiar with the transaction said on Tuesday.

* JPMorgan Chase & Co will pay a $350 million penalty to the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, in addition to a $1.7 billion forfeiture to settle charges it failed to flag suspicious activity by convicted Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff.

* Indian budget airline SpiceJet has agreed to buy about 40 Boeing 737 jets worth over $4 billion at list prices, industry sources said, a move that could help the loss-making carrier as it seeks new investors.

* CEC Entertainment Inc, the parent of family restaurant and entertainment chain Chuck E Cheese, is exploring a potential sale to private equity, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Skillsoft Ltd is exploring a sale that it hopes will value the private equity-owned provider of educational software to businesses at around $2 billion, including debt, according to several people familiar with the matter.

* Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance is exploring a possible sale of its Russell Investments asset management business, which has $247 billion in assets under management, according to four people familiar with the situation.

* Fiat will begin modifying production lines at its Mirafiori plant in northern Italy very soon, union sources said on Tuesday, suggesting the company is making good on its pledge to safeguard car manufacturing in its domestic market.

* Private equity firm TPG is vying for Royal Dutch Shell's refining and retail business in Australia, along with a consortium involving Macquarie Group, the Australian Financial Review (AFR) reported on Wednesday.

* Citigroup Inc, which is scaling back illiquid investments to comply with rules that limit risk-taking by banks, may sell about $1 billion in holdings managed by its former private-equity business, five people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. ()

