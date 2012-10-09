Shares extend losses on U.S. weakness, Bunds rise

LONDON Oct 9 European shares extended losses to
a session low on Tuesday, led by falls on Wall Street as
concerns around the outlook for corporate earnings continued to
weigh on sentiment, sending investors into safehaven government
bonds.
At 1455 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading
European shares was down 0.3 percent at 1.097.35 points, off its
low of 1,096.80.
Traders cited a move lower in U.S. stock indices as the
driving force behind the move, with investors there skittish on
the outlook for earnings as the third-quarter results season
gets underway.
Bund futures rebounded to stand broadly flat on the
day at 141.36, off their session low of 141.0.
(Reporting by London markets team)