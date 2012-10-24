European shares recover after steep falls

LONDON Oct 24 European shares advanced on
Wednesday, bouncing back after a steep sell-off in the previous
session, as investors drew some strength from encouraging data
out of China.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.6 percent at 1,094.77
by 1038 GMT, near the session high, having dropped 1.7 percent
on Tuesday.
"All you're doing is getting a bit of an adjustment after
yesterday's sharp move lower," Michael Hewson, senior markets
analyst at CMC Markets, said.
"China data has been a little bit supportive. I don't think
China is going to get the global economy out of the rut that
it's in, but what it might do is prompt a little bit of caution
about selling (equities)."
The HSBC Flash Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)
for China climbed to a three-month high of 49.1 in October and
new orders and output rose, pointing to an improvement in the
economy. But the recovery is likely to be slow as the PMI stayed
below the 50 market that separates expansion from contraction.
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)