Stock value-hunters nibble after chunky selloff

* Euro zone threat sees markets tumble
* Volatility rises as investors await policy steps
* Value draws in some betting euro zone avoids break-up
* Funds up exposure but still underweight regional stocks
By David Brett
LONDON, May 25 Glass half-full investors who are
able to stomach short-term volatility are being lured into
European equities by cheap valuations, anticipating rewards if
policymakers can ultimately contain the euro zone crisis.
With Greece's potential exit from the 17-country currency
bloc no longer taboo since voters hammered parties supporting
the country's international bailout in a May 6 election, shares
European equities have fallen 13 percent over
the past two months and the scale of daily market swings has
nearly doubled - with indexes in the weaker countries on the
euro zone periphery even worse hit.
Spain's IBEX, heavily weighted towards financials,
is at lowest in nine years as the country battles to reform its
banking system and meet austerity targets, while the Athens
benchmark index is at all-time lows.
While many strategists predict further falls in the short
term, particularly in the run-up to a second Greek election on
June 17, the steep sell-off has left stocks looking attractive
on many valuation measures and opened up opportunities for some
buy and hold investors with a longer-term time horizon.
"We are seeing a drag on equity markets and we have the view
that there are certain levels which for a long term investors
are an opportunity to buy," said Oliver Wallin, investment
director at Octopus Investments, which has some 2.5 billion
pounds ($3.92 billion) under management.
"For us it's more of a risk-back-on trade. We are buying
into the UK equity market, a little bit of European equity
market through ETFs [Exchange-Traded Funds], buying in at the
sidelines into highly liquid instruments that we can unwind if
things take a turn for the worse," he said.
In the first week of May, asset allocators increased their
weightings in euro zone and UK equities, bucking a longer-term
downward trend, although they remained 'underweight' overall, a
survey of fund managers by Bank of America Merrill Lynch showed.
Despite record low yields, the survey showed asset managers
raised their exposure to government bonds and cash, the latter
to abnormally high levels, leaving plenty of room for more
exposure to equities once the euro zone crisis is resolved.
Many of those taking the plunge and buying in spite of the
euro zone debt jitters are betting policymakers will take
decisive steps to prevent contagion even if Greece does leave.
"Governments will hold peripheral economies' feet to the
fire but will eventually come in with a policy response ...
because the consequences (of inaction) are that things will
unravel fairly quickly," David Leduc, chief investment officer
at Standish Asset Management, said.
If that does not happen and the euro zone disintegrates,
analysts say current valuation measures may be of little use as
equity markets collapse.
According to Credit Suisse research only 12 percent of
investors expect a full-fledged euro area break up by the end of
the year, and nearly a third reckon that European assets provide
the best risk/return trade-off.
Hector Kilpatrick, chief investment officer at Cornelian
Asset Managers, which manages some 450 million pounds, s aid he
had been adding to equity positions such as UK retailer
Kingfisher recently at the expense of bonds.
VALUATION ENOUGH?
A relatively attractive price of around 12 times projected
earnings and a 4 percent dividend yield, were among the measures
used by some to justify fresh purchases.
"These are good fundamental reasons to hold equities and if
you can handle the volatility in the short term, you will find a
lot of value in equities," said Kristian Falnes, global equities
portfolio manager at SKAGEN, which manages around 11 billion
pounds ($17 billion) of a ssets in value equities strategies.
Falnes said he favoured German industrial conglomerate
Siemens and HeidelbergCement for their
exposure to emerging market growth and balance sheet strength.
The wide gap between the expected earnings per share (EPS)
of developed European corporates over the next five years based
on company estimates and that implied by current share prices
also lends support to value-hunters.
The combined five-year forward EPS compound annual growth
rate - the amount they are forecast to return yearly over that
period based on past performance - is 6.6 percent, Thomson
Reuters StarMine data showed. The market, however, is currently
pricing in a yearly contraction of 4.2 percent.
With the return from "safer" government bonds and cash,
yielding around 2 percent and zero, respectively, so low, some
buyers are dipping their toes back into equities in spite of the
region's economic and political uncertainty.
The euro area just avoided recession in the first quarter
but purchasing manager data on Thursday showed even core states
such as Germany and France were being caught in the downturn.
"While it may seem wildly optimistic, we continue to believe
that growth, albeit anaemic, is on an improving trajectory and
that equity valuations are attractive - particularly in
comparison to bonds," Neil Veitch, fund manager at SVM UK
Opportunities fund, said.