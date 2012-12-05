版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 12月 5日 星期三 16:21 BJT

Euro rises to 1-1/2 month high versus dollar

LONDON Dec 5 The euro rose to a 1-1/2 month high against the U.S dollar on Wednesday, extending recent gains as worries over Greece and Spain subsided and investors cut previous short positions against the single currency.

The euro hit $1.3127, its highest level since Oct. 18, according to trading platform EBS. Traders cited an options barrier at $1.3150 with Asian central banks also seen buying the euro in recent sessions.

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐