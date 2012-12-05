Euro rises to 1-1/2 month high versus dollar

LONDON Dec 5 The euro rose to a 1-1/2 month high against the U.S dollar on Wednesday, extending recent gains as worries over Greece and Spain subsided and investors cut previous short positions against the single currency.

The euro hit $1.3127, its highest level since Oct. 18, according to trading platform EBS. Traders cited an options barrier at $1.3150 with Asian central banks also seen buying the euro in recent sessions.