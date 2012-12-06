版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 12月 6日 星期四 20:50 BJT

Euro steady after ECB keeps rates on hold as expected

LONDON Dec 6 The euro was little changed against the dollar on Thursday after the European Central Bank kept interest rates on hold at 0.75 percent as expected by most market players.

The euro was last trading close to flat on the day at $1.3065, compared with $1.3060 before the rate decision.

The next focus for investors is ECB President Mario Draghi's news conference at 1330 GMT, where he is likely to outline a grim economic outlook for the euro zone.

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐