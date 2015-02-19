Euro drops, stocks cut gains on reports Germany rejects Greek proposal

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national soccer team
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
LONDON Feb 19 The euro extended losses while European stocks pared gains on Thursday amid reports that Germany has rejected a Greek bailout extension proposal, traders said.
Earlier, Greece had formally requested a six-month extension to its euro zone loan agreement as it raced to avoid running out of money within weeks. But Germany's finance ministry said that the Greek proposal does not correspond to the criteria agreed on Monday by the the Eurogroup.
The euro hit a day's low of $1.13595, down 0.3 percent on the day. It was also down 0.2 percent against the yen .
European stocks pared gains, with the FTSEurofirst 300 turning flat. The index was up 0.4 percent shortly before the news. (Reporting by Anirban Nag and Blaise Robinson; Editing by John Geddie)
May 4 Gold inched up on Thursday, but held near a six-week low hit in the previous session as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates as early as June boosted the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,240.81 per ounce as of 0100 GMT, but fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday, its worst single-day drop since Nov. 23, breaching the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Prices hit a low of $1,236.01, a level not seen since Marc
* Theratechnologies partner submits biologics license application for HIV Monoclonal Antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab