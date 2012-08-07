Indonesia-Market factors to watch - Aug 7

Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1394.23 0.23% 3.240 USD/JPY 78.18 -0.08% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5596 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1611.09 0.04% 0.700 US CRUDE 91.83 -0.40% -0.370 DOW JONES 13117.51 0.16% 21.34 ASIA ADRS 119.36 0.51% 0.60 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares steady on sustained policy hopes, eyes on RBA. SE ASIA STOCKS-Firmer on strong U.S. data; Singapore at 1-yr high MARKET NEWS > Wall St closes at 3-month high on hopes for Europe > Prices rise slightly before U.S. debt sales > Euro still supported; Aussie eyes RBA > Gold steady as investors expect ECB action > Oil hits 11-week high on strong equities, weak dollar > Palm oil ends flat, Malaysia stocks data eyed STOCKS TO WATCH > PT Central Omega Resources plans to develop a ferronickel processing plant worth $300 million in either Sulawesi or East Java, with a production capacity of 200,000 tonnes per year. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) > PT Chevron Pacific Indonesia will develop geothermal power plants with a capacity of around 200 megawatts in Lampung, Sumatra. (Investor Daily) > IFR Asia reported PT Bank Central Asia has sold 90.9 million treasury stocks through a private placement, at a price of 7,700 Indonesian rupiah ($0.81) per share. (Investor Daily) > PT Medco Energi Internasional through its unit, Medco Yemen Malik Ltd, has acquired an oil block in Yemen, worth up to $90 million. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) > PT XL Axiata EXCL.JK has secured loans from Bank Mandiri totaling 2.5 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($264.13 million) with five-year tenures to finance its capital expenditure and pay debt. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) > PT Bukit Asam and PT PLN, in cooperation with Tenaga Nasional Berhad, plans to build a 2x600 megawatt coal-fired power plant in Riau, Sumatra, with a total investment of up to 15 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($1.58 billion), scheduled for end of 2013. (Kontan p.1) > Coal miner PT Baramulti Sukses Sarana plans to launch an initial public offering in October, by selling 10 percent of its enlarged capital, said Hoesen, director of the Indonesia Stock Exchange. (Kontan & Bisnis Indonesia) > PT Pan Brothers expects its 2012 full-year sales to reach $309.4 million to $333.2 million, up 30-40 percent compared to last year. (Kontan) > PT Ciputra Development plans to launch seven new residential projects in Java, Sumatra and Sulawesi in the second half of this year, aiming to boost sales. (Kontan) > The Indonesian Pharmaceutical Association said it was optimistic that sales in 2012 would reach 50 trillion rupiah, with first-half sales seen to reach 27.5 trillion rupiah. > The Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association said sales in July reached 585,658 units, up 6 percent from 550,468 units in June. (Bisnis Indonesia) INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia consumer confidence index softens > Indonesia GDP surprisingly buoyant in Q2 ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company news European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: