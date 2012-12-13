版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 13日 星期四 14:52 BJT

Japan fines U.S. fund Tiger Asia Partners for market manipulation

TOKYO Dec 13 Japan's securities watchdog said on Thursday it fined U.S. fund Tiger Asia Partners 67.71 million yen ($816,500) for manipulating markets through shares of Yahoo Japan Corp.

The fund's manager had on Wednesday agreed to settle insider trading charges in Chinese bank stocks, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐