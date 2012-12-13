Japan fines U.S. fund Tiger Asia Partners for market manipulation

BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities qtrly adj net earnings per share C$0.18
* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results
TOKYO Dec 13 Japan's securities watchdog said on Thursday it fined U.S. fund Tiger Asia Partners 67.71 million yen ($816,500) for manipulating markets through shares of Yahoo Japan Corp.
The fund's manager had on Wednesday agreed to settle insider trading charges in Chinese bank stocks, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Junior Finance Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to speak at ASSOCHAM banking even in Mumbai. 12:30 pm: Environment Minister Anil Dave at an event in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to re
March 2 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit * Q4 adjusted FFO per share C$0.22 * Qtrly FFO per unit $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: