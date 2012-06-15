版本:
2012年 6月 16日

Mexican shares rise on hopes for central bank action

MEXICO CITY, June 15 Mexican shares gain sharply on Friday on hopes the Group of 20 central banks are readying coordinated action to protect global markets from any turmoil resulting from Greece's Sunday elections. Mexico's IPC stock index advanced 1.13 percent to 37,865.36 points. The index has advanced about 1.45 percent so far this week.

