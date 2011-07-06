TEXT-S&P Upgrades Laredo Petroleum To 'B' On Broad Oak Acquisition

(The following was released by the rating agency)

July 7, 2011-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised its corporate credit rating on Laredo Petroleum Inc. to 'B' from 'B-'.

We also raised our senior unsecured debt rating on Laredo's $350 million notes due 2019 to 'CCC+' from 'CCC'. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch with positive implications, where they were placed on June 16, 2011. The '6' recovery rating on the unsecured notes remains unchanged.

These actions follow Laredo's announcement that it has completed the acquisition of Broad Oak Energy Inc. in a transaction valued at $1 billion, with about one-third consisting of debt. Laredo has approximately $850 million of debt outstanding after completing the transaction.

"The upgrade is based on Laredo's materially improved asset base as a result of transaction," explained Standard & Poor's credit analyst Patrick Jeffrey. Proved reserves increased to about 840 billion cubic feet equivalent (bcfe) from about 460 bcfe as of September 2010. The company will also have increased its pro forma production of 130 million cubic feet equivalent per day (mmcfed) from about 60.5 mmcfed as of November 2010, with a higher volume of production coming from oil.

"While we expect Laredo to continue to outspend cash flow to fund capital expenditures in the near term," added Mr. Jeffrey, "we also expect Laredo will maintain total debt to EBITDA below 4x and have minimum total liquidity of $100 million."