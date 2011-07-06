TEXT-S&P Assigns 'BBB-' To Quad/Graphics' $1.5B Cred Facilities

(The following was released by the rating agency)

7 July, 2011-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its (unsolicited) issue ratings to Quad/Graphics Inc.'s proposed credit facilities. Quad/Graphics intends to put in place a $1.5 billion first-lien credit facility, consisting of an $800 million revolving credit facility, a $400 million term loan A, and a $300 million term loan B. We assigned the new first-lien facilities an issue-level rating of 'BBB-' (one notch above the corporate credit rating on the company). The recovery rating on this debt is '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The company intends to use the proceeds of the new facilities to refinance its existing credit facilities. (For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Quad/Graphics to be published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following the release of this report.)

Standard & Poor's 'BB+' corporate credit rating on Quad/Graphics reflects our expectation that the company will continue to realize synergy benefits from its July 2010 acquisition of World Color Press Inc., and will continue to reduce leverage. We view Quad's business risk profile as fair, based on its size, operating efficiency, and profitability, notwithstanding difficult industry fundamentals in the printing business, including keen competition, fragmentation, intense pricing pressure, and significant revenue volatility over the economic cycle. Quad's financial risk profile is intermediate, in our view, based on its moderate leverage. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the full analysis on Quad/Graphics, published April 11, 2011, on RatingsDirect.)