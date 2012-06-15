HOW TO PLAY IT-An important two weeks for the markets

NEW YORK, June 15 The parliamentary elections in Greece on Sunday are just the start of what could be a tense two weeks for markets.

At least five major-market moving events are expected to happen within the next two weeks. Results of the Greek elections could determine whether the country remains in the euro zone. The Federal Open Market Committee policy meeting on June 19th and 20th could end with the Fed deciding to announce further monetary easing.

The European Union summit, at which officials are expected to discuss plans to integrate the union's banking system, comes the following week, along with the start of an Iranian oil embargo by EU countries on July 1 - a move that could affect global energy prices.

And in the middle of it all could come the U.S. Supreme Court decision on the Affordable Health Care Act, which could lead to big swings in healthcare stocks and potentially shift momentum in the U.S. presidential election.

The next two weeks will be a "critical inflection point in the economy and the markets," said Phil Orlando, chief equity strategist at Federated Investors. As a result, no one in the firm is taking vacations until at least July 4.

"For the next two weeks it's all hands on deck," he said.

Here are some ways to play the next uncertain weeks.

GO BULLISH AND TARGETED

Orlando is heading into the second half of June with a bullish stance. His strategy: overweight U.S. stocks and underweight U.S. Treasuries, a position that he's hedging by shorting the euro.

He expects that the Fed will keep the federal funds target rate at a historic 0 to 0.25 percent and may extend its bond-buying program, known as Operation Twist, which has helped bring down long-term interest rates.

The pending Supreme Court decision could have lasting impacts beyond the healthcare sector, he said. A decision to overturn the act would "signal a renewed era of pro-business policies in support of deregulation, economic growth and the financial markets," Orlando noted in a report to clients. The report said a decision to overturn the law, which requires individuals to obtain health insurance or face fines, was "likely."

Jonathan Golub, chief market strategist at UBS, wrote in a note to clients Friday that the current "risk-on, risk-off" market, characterized by broad swings in both directions, will continue. His team identified several U.S. companies that have a track record of outperforming the broad Standard & Poor's 500 stock index during times in which credit markets were stressed in Europe's so-called peripheral countries of Portugal, Spain, Italy and Ireland.

Among his team's 30 picks: AutoZone, Mattel, Netflix, General Mills, Pfizer and Raytheon.

DEFEND YOURSELF

Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial, said investors should expect volatility in both the stock and fixed income markets over the next two weeks.

"This has all the fingerprints of a trader's market, a market that moves on the headlines," she said. As a result, she said, she expects defensive stocks in sectors like utilities and telecom to continue to move higher.

Defensives tend to do well, even during turmoil, because these dividend-paying companies sell items like electricity, cereal, and macaroni and cheese, that consumers buy regardless of the direction of the broad economy.

Investors who want to make a defensive bet could opt for an exchange traded fund like the $6.6 billion SPDR Utilities Select Sector or the $5.9 billion Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. Both funds cost 18 cents per $100 invested and yield more than 2.6 percent.

Each fund is top-weighted with its largest holdings. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 12.6 percent of the consumer staples fund, according to Morningstar, while Southern Co. makes up about 9 percent of the utilities fund.

With their strong balance sheets that include large amounts of cash and increasing rates of dividends, some technology stocks could also be considered defensive plays, Quincy said.

The $2.3 billion Vanguard Information Technology ETF is one low-priced option. The fund costs 19 cents per $100 invested and yields 0.7 percent. Its top holdings are Apple , International Business Machines and Microsoft Corp.

Stock market volatility over the next few weeks could also provide opportunities for longer-term investors to pick up high-quality companies at depressed prices, said Bill Stone, chief investment strategist PNC Asset Management Group.

"We think that there's going to be several good entry points ahead of us," he said.