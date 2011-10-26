UPDATE 1-MarketAxess Q3 earnings beat Street forecast

* Q3 EPS $0.34 vs est. $0.28
* Q3 rev $46.6 mln vs est.$45.9 mln
* Says to buy back $35 mln worth of shares
Oct 26MarketAxess Holdings Inc , an
operator of electronic bond trading platforms, posted a
third-quarter profit that beat analysts' estimates as it earned
more commissions from trading in U.S. high-grade bonds.
For the third quarter, MarketAxess earned $13.4 million, or
34 cents a share, up from $11.9 million, or 30 cents a share, a
share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 24.5 percent to $46.6 million, while
commissions jumped nearly 27 percent to $39.8 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 28 cents a
share on revenue of $45.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company also approved a $35 million share buyback plan.
The New York-based company's shares, which have risen nearly
55 percent in the last one year, closed at $26.60 on Tuesday on
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)