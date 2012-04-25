UPDATE 1-MarketAxess profit misses estimate on higher costs

BRIEF-North American Palladium sees 2017 production of between 180,000 and 190,000 ounces of palladium
* North American Palladium announces year end 2016 results and 2017 guidance
April 25 Electronic bond trading platforms operator MarketAxess Holdings Inc's quarterly profit rose but missed analysts' expectations by a cent, hurt by higher expenses.
MarketAxess earned $13.4 million for the first quarter, or 35 cents per share, up from $10.8 million, or 27 cents a share, a share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 16 percent to $50.7 million, while commissions jumped nearly 19 percent to $44.9 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 35 cents per share on revenue of $50.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Expenses rose 8 percent to $27.9 million for the quarter ended March.
Shares of the New York-based company closed at $36.05 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
* Conditionally calls 8-5/8 pct senior secured notes for redemption
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei slip after Wall Street's mixed performance