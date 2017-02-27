版本:
MOVES-Marketaxess names Christophe Roupie head of Europe, Asia

Feb 27 U.S. financial information provider Marketaxess Holdings Inc said on Monday it would appoint Christophe Roupie as head of Europe and Asia for its Europe and Trax divisions.

Roupie previously spent over a decade at AXA Investment Managers as global head of trading and securities financing. Marketaxess operates an electronic trading platform for corporate bonds and provides market data and post-trade services for global bond markets. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
