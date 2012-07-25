MarketAxess profit beats estimates

July 25 MarketAxess Holdings Inc posted a second-quarter profit that beat analysts' estimates as it earned more commissions from bond trading.

The electronic bond-trading platform operator earned $12.62 million, or 34 cents per share in the second quarter, up from $11.9 million, or 30 cents a share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 7 percent to $48.8 million.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 34 cents per share on revenue of $47.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total commissions - the largest contributor to total revenue - rose 9 percent to $42.7 million.

The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of 11 cents per share.

Shares of the company closed at $28.60 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.