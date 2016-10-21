Samsung placing product images in Youku videos, targeting Chinese viewers

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 21 Advertising technology company
Mirriad says it is working with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and China's video site Youku to market Samsung
products to Chinese viewers who are gravitating toward streaming
video content.
Mirriad's technology inserts products or signage, from
things like a branded beverage bottle on a table to a billboard
with brand imagery in the background, into streaming video
content.
For instance, in the show "Ode to Joy" on Youku, as two
characters emerge from an underground escalator in an urban
setting, a billboard at the landing bears an ad for Samsung's
Galaxy C phone. After the episode was shot and produced, the ad
was inserted by Mirriad's technology over a real billboard at
the setting.
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
bought YouTube-like site Youku for over $4 billion to tap into
an audience of millions.
Viewers are voraciously consuming online video but they are
increasingly using ad-blocking software to skip ads. This has
created a challenge for content distributors from news sites to
online video sites such as YouTube, who are pushing hard to keep
users and grow ad revenue.
"Audiences are challenged with the ad loads on various
networks," Mirriad's chief executive officer Mark Popkiewicz,
said.
"We're seeing a clear need here to provide a new advertising
solution that is more palatable."
In addition to Samsung C series phones, the South Korean
electronics maker has also begun placing images to market home
appliances such as televisions and air purifiers on Youku, a
spokeswoman for Mirriad said.
Samsung, which earlier this month scrapped its Note 7 phone
over concerns that some were catching fire, could not be
immediately reached for comment.
However, it is early days for Mirriad's technology and it
remains to be seen whether this alternative way of advertising
takes off with viewers and delivers results for advertisers such
as Samsung.
Mirriad is backed by investors including Unilever Ventures
and IP Group. In North America, it has worked with Irish whiskey
maker Bushmills to place product images in Vice Media's Viceland
channel.
Mirriad is in talks with U.S. brands and online video
services to strike partnerships similar to the one with Samsung
and Youku, Popkiewicz said without providing details.
