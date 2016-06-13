Online lender Marketlend raises $1 mln in funding

| June 13
June 13 Australian online lender Marketlend on
Monday said it has closed on a $1 million investment lead by
fin-tech entrepreneur Jon Barlow and former KKR dealmaker Mati
Szeszkowski.
Marketlend, which helps connect businesses that are looking
for funding with investors, will use the new money to further
automate its technology systems and originate more loans, the
company's founder Leo Tyndall said in an interview.
Marketlend's fundraising marks the latest sign of continued
investor interest in online lending globally, despite a slowdown
in loan originations and increased regulatory scrutiny in the
United States.
Marketlend's platform allows businesses to borrow money
against unpaid invoices, helping to relieve a cash flow
shortage. If a company is waiting for a customer to pay them, it
can sell its invoice to Marketlend at a discount. The loan is
then listed on the Marketlend marketplace for investors to bid
on and fund.
The company has also partnered with a large insurance firm,
which it declined to name, to protect investors if the invoice
is not paid.
Marketlend, which was founded in 2014, was previously funded
by Tyndall, a former securitization and capital markets
executive at UniCredit. Barlow, the former CEO of Eaglewood
Capital Management which is one of the biggest asset management
firms focused on the online lending market, and Szeszkowski, who
formerly led KKR's technology private equity practice out of
London, also said they will fund debt investments on the
platform.
Tyndall said that the online lending market in Australia is
still fairly nascent, with only a few large players including
RateSetter and SocietyOne.
"For a long time, banks were thought to be the only source
of money you could get for doing business, though that is
starting to change," he said.
