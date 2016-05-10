Marketo working with Morgan Stanley for potential sale - Bbg

BRIEF-UK's CMA considers Dover Corp undertakings "reasonable"
Jan 18 UK'S Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)
May 10 Marketo Inc, a maker of cloud-based marketing software, is working with Morgan Stanley to explore strategic alternatives including a potential sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Shares of the company rose as much as 19.5 percent to a four-month high of $25.65 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
Marketo is speaking with both strategic companies and private equity firms to gauge their interest in buying the company, according to Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/1Tzjh3X)
The company's shares have been rising after JMP Securities said in a research note last week that the company had given presentations to SAP SE and Microsoft Corp about a potential sale.
"We do not comment on speculation or rumors," Marketo spokeswoman Stephanie Gordish said.
Morgan Stanley could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Jan 18 UK'S Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)
NEW DELHI, Jan 18 India will consider Apple's request for incentives to invest in the country with an "open mind", Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters on Wednesday.
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment