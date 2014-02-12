CORRECTED-BRIEF-Marketo Q4 adj loss per share $0.29 (Feb. 11)

(In the Feb. 11 brief, corrects 6th bullet to say company expects to report first-quarter non-GAAP loss per share of $0.28-$0.30, not $1.09-$1.15)

Feb 11 Marketo Inc : * Announces revenue growth of 64% to $95.9 million for 2013 * Q4 revenue $28.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $26.6 million * Q4 loss per share $0.29 excluding items * Q4 loss per share $0.41 * Q4 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Sees Q1 revenue $29.5 million to $30.5 million; Sees Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.39 to $0.41; Sees Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.28 to $0.30 * Sees 2014 revenue $130 million to $135 million; Sees 2014 non-GAAP loss per share $1.09 to $1.15; Sees 2014 GAAP loss per share $1.74 to $1.85 * Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22, revenue view $28.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * FY 2013 earnings per share view $-1.45, revenue view $94.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage