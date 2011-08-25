ADR Report-Foreign shares slide on German jitters

NEW YORK Aug 25 U.S.-traded shares of overseas companies fell across the board on Thursday as talk of an imminent ban on short-selling in Germany, later denied, rattled equity investors.

Gains in the U.S. dollar, partly on speculation the head of the Federal Reserve will not signal new initiatives to stimulate the U.S. economy in a speech on Friday, further weighed on greenback-denominated foreign shares.

German companies were among the biggest losers, as the local leading share index .GDAXI tumbled as much as 5 percent before recovering to close down 1.7 percent after the finance ministry said Germany is not planning a general ban on short-selling.

U.S-traded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMEG.DE)(FMS.N) dropped 4.1 percent to $65.24 and an index of German ADRs .BKDE fell 2.3 percent.

Energy shares were also hit hard, with BP plc (BP.L)(BP.N) down 4.8 percent at $37.67 and France's Total SA (TOTF.PA)(TOT.N) off 2.5 percent at $46.94.

The BNY Mellon index of ADRs .BKADR fell 1.8 percent, while in comparison the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX dropped 1 percent.

Japanese shares were mostly lower with a Japanese ADR index .BKJP down 1 percent. But Honda Motor Co (7267.T)(HMC.N) added 2.5 percent to $31.37 after the company said it will build a new auto assembly plant in Mexico to contain costs and meet expected demand for small cars once the U.S. market returns to pre-recession levels.

Mexican and Brazilian benchmarks fell more than 1 percent and the BNY Mellon index of Latin American ADRS .BKLA dropped 0.77 percent.

