ADR Report-Rally helps European bank shares cut some losses

NEW YORK Aug 31 Shares of European banks traded in the United States rose on Wednesday as hopes of new stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reverse helped world equities rally into the end of August.

European banking stocks have been among the worst performing areas of the equity market this year as fears of their exposure to high levels of government debt and the potential for another recession weighed on the sector.

The rebound in the last two weeks of August has helped European bank shares recover a small portion of their losses this year. Lloyds Bank (LYG.N) rose nearly 5 percent to $2.18 on Wednesday but is down nearly 50 percent this year.

Strength in the banks on the last day of the month helped lift the BNY Mellon's index of European ADRs .BKEUR 1.6 percent, which was in line with the wider ADR index .BKADR.

U.S. stocks closed out the worst month in more than a year on Wednesday, with sharp gains in the last several days still not enough to repair the damage from a U.S. credit downgrade and fears of a slide back into recession.

Asian shares traded in the United States also rose but slightly lagged the market, with the BNY Mellon's Asia index .BKAS up 1.4 percent, led by gains in Japanese shares, suggesting the local market could rally on Thursday.

Among standout Japanese ADRs were Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MTU.N), up 3.2 percent to $4.50, and Mizuho Financial Group Inc (MFG.N), up 2.7 percent to $3.03. The BNY Mellon's headline Japanese index .BKJP added 1.7 percent.

Latin American shares traded in New York tracked underlying local stocks higher on bets mixed U.S. data could spur an injection of stimulus into a flagging economy while investors eyed a potential interest rate cut in Brazil.

Shares of Mexico's America Movil (AMX.N) added 5.4 percent to $25.56 percent, while those of Brazil's (VALE.N), one of the most heavily traded shares on the New York Stock Exchange, rose 1.5 percent to $28.24.

(Reporting by Edward Krudy; editing by Andrew Hay)