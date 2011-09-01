ADR Report-Brazil shares jump, bucking trend after rate cut

NEW YORK, Sept 1 Brazilian stocks traded in the U.S. jumped on Thursday after the central bank cut elevated borrowing costs in a move that looks set the ease one of the headwinds for Brazilian equities this year.

The BNY Mellon index of Brazilian American Depository Receipts .BKBR jumped 0.8 percent on a day when other markets headed firmly in the opposite direction. The move, which marks the fifth day of a snap-back rally, pushed the index to its highest level in nearly a month.

Banks, which typically benefit from a great differentials between borrowing and lending costs, were the biggest gainers.

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB.N) jumped 5.8 percent to $19.21, while Banco Bradesco (BBD.N) gained 6.1 percent to $18.94.

While Brazil's stocks gained, the wider market lost ground after a four-day rally as concerns about the economy lingered, especially after another bout of uninspiring data out of the United States.

The BNY Mellon market-wide ADR index .BKADR fell 0.7 percent. The BNY Mellon's index of Latin American shares .BKLA rose 0.5 percent.

Wall Street's four-day rally also ground to a halt on Thursday as investors turned cautious ahead of a key labor market report expected to underscore fears the economy is headed for another recession. The S&P 500 index .SPX fell 1.2 percent.

There was weakness in both European and Asian shares traded in the United States. Shares finished close to their lows of the day, suggesting selling would likely spill over into local foreign markets early on Friday morning.

The BKNY Mellon's index of European ADRs .BKEUR fell 0.9 percent despite the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 closing up 0.7 percent earlier in the day for its seventh gain in nine sessions.

The greatest weakness was felt in cyclical areas of the market that are sensitive to concerns about the economy.

Oil company BP Plc (BP.N) fell 4.1 percent to $37.79 in New York, while Anglo-Australian miner BHP Billiton Plc (BBL.N) fell 1 percent to $67.44.

Chinese ADRs were among the weakest performers among Asian securities. The BNY Mellon's China index .BKCN fell 1.1 percent led by big names such as China Life Insurance Co (LFC.N), which fell 2.9 percent to $36.87.