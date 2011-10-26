ADR REPORT-Foreign shares rise on EU bailout fund

NEW YORK Oct 26 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies rose on Wednesday after European leaders said they
will strengthen the euro zone bailout fund, easing investor
fears over a lingering sovereign debt crisis.
The euro zone aims to leverage its 440 billion euro bailout
fund "several fold," but details are not expected until
November, according to a draft statement obtained by Reuters.
For details, see [ID:nN1E79P224]
The lack of details and slow progress from European leaders
in resolving their debt crisis did not deter buying, and
foreign shares posted their third positive day in the last
four, all with gains of more than 1.5 percent.
Latin American stocks were among the best performers, with
Brazil's Vale (VALE.N) up 3.3 percent to $24.88 and Chile's LAN
Airlines (LFL.N) up 3.2 percent to $23.96.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA
gained 2 percent and the broader ADR index .BKADR added 1.6
percent.
Among European companies, Barclays plc (BCS.N) gained 3
percent to $11.80 and Germany's Aixtron SE AIXG.O rose 5.5
percent to $14.53.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS rose 1.5
percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs
.BKEUR added 1.6 percent.
In Asia, top performers came from China. The BNY Mellon
index of Chinese ADRs .BKCN jumped 2.8 percent, with China
Life insurance Co (LFC.N) up 5.5 percent to $36.54 and Yanzhou
Coal Mining Co (YZC.N) up 5 percent to $24.29.