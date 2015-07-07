U.S.-traded Chinese stocks fall with local market

| NEW YORK, July 7
NEW YORK, July 7 The slump in China's stock
markets continued to spill over into U.S. exchanges on Tuesday
with a measure of Chinese stocks traded on Wall Street hitting
its lowest in 13 months.
The Bank of New York Mellon index of Chinese ADRs
fell as much as 6.1 percent on Tuesday in what would have been
its largest daily drop since August 2011. The index ended down
2.8 percent as the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 rallied in the
afternoon to close 0.6 percent higher.
Some 20 Chinese ADRs are down 20 percent or more in the past
month as the benchmark Shanghai Composite has dropped as
much as 31 percent from the 2015 highs hit less than a month
ago.
The sharp decline has prompted unprecedented measures,
including a collective pledge over the weekend by China's top
brokerages and fund managers to invest at least 120 billion yuan
or more than $19 billion into stocks. Central Huijin, a unit of
China's sovereign wealth fund, said it had recently bought ETFs
and would continue to do so.
The recent selloff in both the local market and the ADRs
followed a rally of nearly 150 percent from June 2014 to the
recent highs in Shanghai.
About a dozen Chinese ADRs including Renren Inc,
58com Inc and Ctrip.com are still up 35
percent or more so far this year.
Among the ones in negative territory, widely followed
Alibaba Group stands out. On Tuesday, it hit its
lowest level since its debut on the New York Stock Exchange last
September.
Alibaba, down 0.8 percent to $79.62, outperformed the
Chinese ADR index on Tuesday but is down more than 23 percent
year-to-date, while the index is down less than 3 percent over
the same period.
On Tuesday, the Hong Kong equities benchmark fell 1
percent for a total drop of 5 percent in the past three
sessions. Hong Kong stocks are up 5.8 percent for the year so
far and the Shanghai benchmark is up more than 15 percent.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Andrea Ricci and David
Gregorio)