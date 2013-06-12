STOCKS NEWS AFRICA-Nigeria index ends week long rally, sheds 2.75 pct

STOCKS NEWS Reuters Results diary

1454GMT 12June13 - Nigeria index end week long rally, sheds 2.75 pct

Nigerian stocks end a week long rally on losses from biggest listed firm Dangote Cement, which analysts say have been overbought, and domestic funds switching to bonds in search of higher yields, traders say.

Dangote Cement, which accounts for a third of Nigeria's stock market, sheds 5.24 percent, after hitting an unprecendent high of 230 naira last Thursday, to close at 199 naira on Wednesday.

Bond prices have also been falling, as foreign investors sell, anticipating major central banks may start backing off policies that have flooded markets with cash.

Adeniyi Falade, head of Crusader Sterling Pensions, says he is cutting his equity exposure to less than 30 percent, from around 40 percent last year, in favour of bonds.

Other decliners include heavy weight food group Nestle Nigeria, the local unit of Swiss-based Nestle SA which sheds 6.5 percent to 1,000 naira, to worsen the loss on the index.

The index shed 2.75 percent to close at 38,912 points on Wednesday.

1025GMT 12June13 - Flour Mills of Nigeria surges to all-time high

Shares in Flour Mills of Nigeria hit an all-time high, after gaining for three consecutive days this week, as investors bet on the rising outlook for consumer goods in Africa's second biggest economy.

Flour Mills, Nigeria's biggest miller, surges 10 percent to 115.13 naira per share by 1030 GMT, to help lift the overall index up almost 1 percent.

The pasta manufacturer has gained 61 percent since the start of the year, according to Reuters data, valuing the firm at 274.7 billion naira ($1.72 bln).

Rival millers Dangote Flour Mills and Honeywell Flour Mills also surge almost 10 percent.

Reuters messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ($1 = 159.40 naira)