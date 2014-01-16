STOCKS NEWS AFRICA-Lethargic sales hit Richemont's S.Africa shares

UPDATE 1-Lufthansa swings to first Q1 profit since 2008
* Shares indicated 0.5 percent higher (Adds CFO comment, detail on yields, outlook)
Johannesburg-listed shares of Richemont lose around 4 percent after the luxury goods maker failed to hit third quarter sales expectations.
The company that is also listed in Zurich says sales were up only 9 percent after cautious buying by Asia Pacific retailers. Analysts had expected growth of nearly 12 percent.
Luxury watch makers are grappling with weak demand in China, where the government's fight against illegitimate gifting has hurt sales of Richemont's expensive timepieces, such as IWC, and Cartier jewellery.
Despite the world economic crisis, Richemont has had a good run in the last two years rising 63 in 2012 and 57 percent in 2013 on Chinese demand.
After falling more than 4 percent, it shares clawed back some losses but are still down 3.7 percent at 102.53 rand.
ZURICH, April 27 Swiss drugmaker Roche's first-quarter revenue rose 4 percent, more than expected, as the biggest maker of oncology medicines said on Thursday it was lifted by not only its newer cancer drugs but also older drugs whose sales held their own.
BERLIN, April 27 Germany's Lufthansa swung to a profit in the first quarter, driven by improved demand at its air freight division and maintenance unit, and said on Thursday it was seeing improved price trends at its airlines.