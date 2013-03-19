STOCKS NEWS AFRICA-Richemont slides on share placement

STOCKS NEWS Reuters Results diary
0948GMT 18Mar13 - Richemont slides on share placement
Johannesburg-listed shares of Richemont slide as traders in Europe
say U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs placed about 7 million shares in the
Swiss luxury goods firm.
Goldman placed the shares between 76.30 and 77.50 Swiss francs, traders say.
"They did book building in a very controlled way. Also, on a technical basis
the stock is in overbought territory," said Ferdi Heyneke, a portfolio manager,
at Afrifocus Securities in Johannesburg.
Richemont stock is down 2.7 percent at 74.94 rand, the biggest loser on the
benchmark Top-40 index.
