STOCKS NEWS AFRICA-Ecobank, StanChart lead Ghana index higher

1822 GMT 20Mar13 - Ecobank, StanChart lead Ghana index higher

Shares in banking stocks rise, lifted by investors taking positions ahead of dividend payments, to push the GSE Composite index up for eighth straight session gain, traders said.

Pan-African bank, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated rises 0.02 cedis, or 9.1 percent, to 0.24 cedis on 82,500 shares traded for its second straight session of gains.

Its local unit, Ecobank Ghana, advances 0.11 cedis, or 2.7 percent, to 4.24 cedis while CAL Bank advances 0.01 cedi, or 1.8 percent, to 0.57 cedis on 66,500 shares traded.

Standard Chartered Bank adds 0.05 cedis to 15.56 cedis on 5,740 shares traded.

"It is rather a quiet session today but heavyweight ETI and StanChart have added most points to the index," a trader said.

The broader GSE composite index is up 23.44 points, or 1.4 percent, to 1,686.04 points while the GSE Financial Stocks index advances 30.92 points, or 2.1 percent, to 1,507.40 points.

Total volumes traded are 547,687 shares, valued at 237,104.17 cedis.

1123GMT 20Mar13 - S.Africa's Naspers up as Tencent lifts profit

Shares in Naspers rise more than 2 percent, riding on a more than one-third growth in quarterly profit from its Chinese money spinner Tencent Holdings.

Naspers, which owns just over a third of China's largest online gaming and social networking company, is up 2.1 percent at 598.55 rand.

Tencent posted a 36.5 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit from a year ago, meeting analysts' expectations on robust sales of online games.

