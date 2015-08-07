RPT -In 'Wild West' of after-hours trading, some find profit, others pain

(Repeats for additional subscribers)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 7 Medical student Syed Shah
loves to trade tech stocks when most on Wall Street have called
it a day.
In what many professional investors view as an inhospitable
trading landscape starved of liquidity and fraught with dramatic
price swings, Shah and others see buying stocks outside of
normal trading hours as a chance to get in early on those swings
after popular companies such as Facebook and Chipotle
Mexican Grill post quarterly reports.
Observing that steep moves in the after-market hours often
extend into the following day, the 26-year-old New Yorker made a
quick profit on Yelp after the review website reported
a surprise second-quarter loss late on July 28. He shorted the
stock in extended trade as it dropped to $28 from $33 and then
bought it at $24 the following day to close his position.
But he's lost money, too. In May he bought Fossil
as its shares surged to $90 from $86 immediately after its
quarterly report, only to see them sink as low as $76 the next
day.
"It's definitely risky," said Shah, who taps his after-hour
stock orders into an online broker app on his iPhone at the
hospital where he trains. "I'll buy stocks that are already up
10 or 15 percent after hours. It's not for everybody."
Those risks have been on display in recent weeks as some
high-flying stocks fell sharply after they reported earnings or
reversed moves that were initially positive. On July 28,
Twitter's stock surged 9 percent minutes after the
company released second-quarter results that beat investors'
expectations, only to reverse direction and slump to a 7 percent
loss as CEO Jack Dorsey said on a conference call that the
social networks' future growth was uncertain.
The wild price swings are at least in part a result of
programmed trading, as algorithmically-driven investors jump
into thinly traded markets in the moments following an earnings
report. Changes in the past decade to regulations and the
technology used by E-Trade, TD Ameritrade and other online
brokerages have also made it easy for any individual investor to
trade stocks outside of normal hours.
After-hours trades by institutional investors go through the
Nasdaq and other exchanges as well as through dark pools,
cloaked from the broader market. Online brokerages used by Shah
and other non-professionals often route orders through
electronic networks trying to match orders between customers,
and they warn of light liquidity and heavy volatility. To
protect their customers, they don't allow "market orders" to buy
and sell stocks for open-ended prices.
MISSING HAPPY HOUR
Investors sticking around after four instead of heading to
happy hour may get a head start on the rest of Wall Street, but
they also risk trading without a full picture of what's moving a
particular stock.
"They have a shoot-first and ask questions later mentality,"
said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at Themis Trading in
Chatham, New Jersey, describing traders who buy and sell stocks
in the seconds following quarterly reports. He generally steers
clear. "After-hours trading is a bit of a Wild West."
Regular hours at the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and
other U.S. exchanges are from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm eastern time.
Pre- and post-market stock trading through Nasdaq accounts
for under 2 percent of overall stock trading through its
exchange, Nasdaq estimates. At online brokerage TD Ameritrade,
extended-market stock trades are between 2.5 percent and 5
percent of total volume, said Steve Quirk, Senior Vice President
of TD Ameritrade's Trader Group.
Activity ebbs and flows every three months as corporations
post their earnings scorecards before the regular market opens
or after it shuts.
"Going back in time, the reason a lot of companies post
their earnings outside the daily session is because they don't
want to move their stocks. But obviously that changed years
ago," said Quirk.
Seconds or less after S&P 500 corporations release their
reports, specialist traders use software algorithms to pick out
key numbers like earnings per share or revenue outlooks and
enter trades faster than investors can scan the text.
With most mutual funds and many other institutional
investors staying away, liquidity is often sparse and gaps
between bid and ask prices are wide, making it difficult to
execute sizeable trades.
"The most risky trading is pre- and after hours because
liquidity is so low and price discovery hasn't happened yet,"
said Dennis Dick, head of markets structure and a proprietary
trader at Bright Trading LLC in Las Vegas. "I trade after hours,
but I'm hands off until after the first few minutes. I trade in
the digestion period, not in the immediate-after period."
Avoiding the after-hours market due to liquidity concerns
also shuts an opportunity to react to surprise earnings reports
before legions of other investors.
On Wednesday, Habit Restaurants served up an
unappetizing quarterly report that pushed its shares from $28.64
down to $26.50 in extended trade and then down further to as low
as $24.26 the next day.
Many after-hours believers rely on strategies based on
momentum. LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter have
histories of earnings-driven after-hours stock swings often
widening in the next day's session, according to MT Newswires,
which provides data for extended trading.
But relying on momentum is far from foolproof. Real estate
website Zillow saw its stock jump 8 percent after the bell
on Tuesday, only to see it fall 2.4 percent in Wednesday's
session.
Even top-tier companies with relatively healthy after-hours
liquidity, like Apple and Netflix, can see
their stocks surge or slide within seconds after their reports.
"Because they are momentum names and there are a lot of
people speculating they'll move up or down, they can get pushed
pretty hard in both directions," said Steve Spencer, cofounder
of New York-based SMB Capital, which trains aspiring traders.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; editing by Linda Stern and John
Pickering)