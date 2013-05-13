Andreessen: Decline of IPOs could hit middle class

SAN FRANCISCO May 13 Netscape
founder-turned-venture-capitalist Marc Andreessen said the
declining number of initial public offerings is hurting
performance of public markets and would affect the millions of
Americans who hold retirement savings in the stock market.
Speaking on CNBC, Andreessen said the reluctance of so many
private companies to go public was weakening market returns,
which could hurt performance of retirement funds and workers'
ability to retire.
"The vast majority of the interesting companies that are in
the $50 million-$100 million revenue stage... those companies
are just staying private," he said. Such companies have
traditionally held the sweet spot for IPOs, Andreessen said.
Entrepreneurs stewarding private companies hear what he
called "campfire stories" of constraints their colleagues
encounter after going public, Andreessen said, which encourages
them to stay private.
Proponents of rules public companies must follow, such as
strict internal controls, say the rules help avoid abuse.
Opponents say many of the newer rules are too strict and costly.
Andreessen said he urged his companies to go public with
dual class stock. That means one category of shares, often held
by the founders, has outsized weight and can outvote holders of
the other categories.
"They have to be able to repel all the people who come
attack them once they go public," he said.
Andreessen spoke positively about the development of the
technology sector, particularly the possibilities created by the
rise of the smartphone.
"It's prime time for new technology," he said.
Andreessen also expressed support for JP Morgan Chase
Chairman and Chief Executive Jamie Dimon, who has come
under attack from shareholders who want him to give up his
chairman role.