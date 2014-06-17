版本:
2014年 6月 17日 星期二

Argentine stock market reverses losses, jumps around 3.5 pct

BUENOS AIRES, June 17 The Argentine stock market reversed early morning trade losses and was up around 3.5 percent on Tuesday as investors snapped up cheaper stocks.

The Merval stock index tumbled over 10 percent on Monday after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the country's appeal to avoid paying $1.33 billion to hedge fund creditors, sparking fears of a default. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Editing by James Dalgleish)
