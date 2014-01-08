Asia-Pacific Crude-South Sudan cuts exports

SINGAPORE Jan 8 Asia-Pacific crude market stayed firm on Wednesday as South Sudan reduced exports in December and January as unrest in the African country disrupted production, although abundant West African supply capped gains.

Exports of heavy sweet Dar Blend will drop to 4.6 million barrels, or about 148,000 barrels per day (bpd), in January in a revised loading programme, one source said, down about 21 percent from 187,000 bpd originally planned.

Two of the seven cargoes that had been scheduled for loading in January have been deferred to February, the source said.

In a revised loading programme, two Nile Blend cargoes will load in January, down from three originally, industry sources said. These include a cargo that was scheduled to load in December.

Supply cuts in South Sudan and Libya have supported Brent crude futures, although physical markets - especially West African grades - remained well supplied.

Ports in eastern Libya remained shut. A heavily armed autonomy group in eastern Libya said on Tuesday it would invite foreign companies to buy oil from seized ports and protect arriving tankers, challenging Tripoli which has promised to use force to stop them.

In western Libya, output at the El Sharara field rose to 277,000 bpd on Tuesday and the field is expected to reach full capacity of 340,000 bpd by Wednesday.

Brent-Dubai Exchange of Futures for Swaps (EFS) , or Brent's premium to Dubai swaps, for February was at $3.72 a barrel, up 12 cents.

* MINAS

- Glencore bid for Minas on RIM at $2.30 a barrel above February ICE Brent and at $110.55 a barrel on the Platts window.

ICP Minas' premium to ICE Brent could rise to about $2.60 a barrel, up 20 cents from Tuesday.

* TENDERS

- Thai refiner PTT issued its monthly tender seeking sweet crude for March 1-5 delivery. The tender will close on Thursday with offers valid until a day later.

* MARKET NEWS

- The pace of U.S. oil production growth will begin to slow in 2015, even as global demand continues to rise, allowing OPEC to pump more crude for the first time in three years, U.S. government forecasts showed.

- The top Republican on the Senate Energy Committee on Tuesday urged an end to a decades-old U.S. ban on exporting crude oil, saying it will disrupt supply and discourage U.S. production rather than keep domestic gasoline prices stable.

- Top world energy consumer China is expected to double output of oil and gas to nearly 700 million tonnes of oil equivalent by 2030 as available resources rise, the Ministry of Land and Resources said.

