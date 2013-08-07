版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 7日 星期三 18:26 BJT

Asia-Pacific Crude-Australia heavy sweet supply seen limited in Oct

SINGAPORE, Aug 7 The Asia-Pacific crude market
held steady on Wednesday, as traders eyed October-loading
programmes to gauge supply.
    Heavy sweet crude supply from Australia will remain limited
in October due to maintenance at Pyrenees.
    Three cargoes -- one each for Stybarrow, Enfield and Van
Gogh -- will load in October, steady from September.
    BHP Billiton and its partners will not export heavy
sweet Pyrenees crude in October due to maintenance at fields off
the coast of Western Australia, trade sources said.
 
    East Timor's Kitan resumed output in mid-July, but there
will be no cargo available for sale in October as the production
will be used to fill sales made in previous months.
    Traders are keeping an eye on Sudanese Dar Blend exports in
September after the cheaper grade flooded the market, dampening
demand for heavy sweet grades from the Pacific and West Africa.
    Dar Blend exports in August totalled 7 million barrels after
South Sudan sold the last 600,000-barrel cargo for Aug. 29-31
loading, traders said.
    European trader Arcadia bought an Aug. 27-29 cargo from CNPC
via a tender and is believed to have re-sold the cargo to Indian
refiner Reliance, they said.
       
    * TENDERS
    - Indian refiner BPCL bought 1 million barrels of Nigerian
Akpo crude from BP at about $1.30 a barrel above dated Brent for
Sep. 5-15 loading.
    
    * OSP
    - Malaysia's state oil firm Petronas has set the Tapis crude
price alpha factor for August liftings at $5.70 per barrel, up
by 20 cents from the previous month, industry sources said.
 
    
    * MARKET NEWS
    - The North Sea's Buzzard oilfield will begin exporting
crude again following the re-opening of the Forties Pipeline
System (FPS) after five days of planned maintenance, a Nexen
spokeswoman said. 
    
 CRUDE ($/bbl)                       Price    Prev     Change
 SEP Brent                            107.75   108.23   -0.48
 SEP Brent/Dubai EFS 4.85     4.67   +0.18
                                                       
 PRODUCT CRACKS                                        
 SEP fuel oil crack                   -10.05   -10.10   +0.05
 SEP gasoil crack                      18.50    18.50    0.00
 SEP naphtha crack                     -8.36    -8.23   -0.16
                                                       
 COMPLEX REFINERY MARGINS                              
 Today                                  5.40           
 Last 5 days                            5.57           
 Last 365 days                          7.61

