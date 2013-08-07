Asia-Pacific Crude-Australia heavy sweet supply seen limited in Oct

SINGAPORE, Aug 7 The Asia-Pacific crude market held steady on Wednesday, as traders eyed October-loading programmes to gauge supply. Heavy sweet crude supply from Australia will remain limited in October due to maintenance at Pyrenees. Three cargoes -- one each for Stybarrow, Enfield and Van Gogh -- will load in October, steady from September. BHP Billiton and its partners will not export heavy sweet Pyrenees crude in October due to maintenance at fields off the coast of Western Australia, trade sources said. East Timor's Kitan resumed output in mid-July, but there will be no cargo available for sale in October as the production will be used to fill sales made in previous months. Traders are keeping an eye on Sudanese Dar Blend exports in September after the cheaper grade flooded the market, dampening demand for heavy sweet grades from the Pacific and West Africa. Dar Blend exports in August totalled 7 million barrels after South Sudan sold the last 600,000-barrel cargo for Aug. 29-31 loading, traders said. European trader Arcadia bought an Aug. 27-29 cargo from CNPC via a tender and is believed to have re-sold the cargo to Indian refiner Reliance, they said. * TENDERS - Indian refiner BPCL bought 1 million barrels of Nigerian Akpo crude from BP at about $1.30 a barrel above dated Brent for Sep. 5-15 loading. * OSP - Malaysia's state oil firm Petronas has set the Tapis crude price alpha factor for August liftings at $5.70 per barrel, up by 20 cents from the previous month, industry sources said. * MARKET NEWS - The North Sea's Buzzard oilfield will begin exporting crude again following the re-opening of the Forties Pipeline System (FPS) after five days of planned maintenance, a Nexen spokeswoman said. CRUDE ($/bbl) Price Prev Change SEP Brent 107.75 108.23 -0.48 SEP Brent/Dubai EFS 4.85 4.67 +0.18 PRODUCT CRACKS SEP fuel oil crack -10.05 -10.10 +0.05 SEP gasoil crack 18.50 18.50 0.00 SEP naphtha crack -8.36 -8.23 -0.16 COMPLEX REFINERY MARGINS Today 5.40 Last 5 days 5.57 Last 365 days 7.61