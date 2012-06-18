版本:
TABLE-Foreigners buy Korea shares in latest week-Nomura

Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended June 15:

FOREIGN INVESTMENT ($MLN)

1-week 4-week 13-week YTD 2011 Asia ex Japan 471 (4,916) (8,541) 17,504 (14,372) India 277 (178) (28) 8,432 230 Indonesia (8) (713) (250) 337 1,274 Japan (2,727) (4,100) (3,708) 11,214 21,712 Korea 536 (1,243) (3,130) 6,043 (7,341) Philippines 16 (39) 172 817 1,327 Taiwan (351) (2,310) (5,436) (271) (9,680) Thailand 1 (433) 132 2,147 (183)

Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative Research

