2011年 12月 19日

MSCI Asia ex-Japan extends losses on death of Kim Jong-il

SINGAPORE Dec 19 MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan extended losses on Monday after North Korean state television announced the death of leader Kim Jong-il.

The index, which had been down around 1.9 percent before the announcement, fell to be 2.6 percent lower for the day, and was last trading down around 2.4 percent.

