瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 1月 8日 星期三

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha margin rebounds on demand

SINGAPORE, Jan 8 The Asian naphtha margin
rebounded from a three-session low to a three-session high of
$161 a tonne on Wednesday, as buyers came forward to seek
cargoes. 
    Malaysia-based Titan was seeking naphtha for Feb. 16-28
arrival at Pasir Gudang. The results were not immediately clear
but traders said Titan may have paid premiums between $10 and
$11 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis. 
    At least two South Korean buyers were seeking second-half
February cargoes, while Japan's Maruzen may have bought around
25,000 tonnes of naphtha earlier this week for first-half
February delivery at a premium near $20 a tonne level to Japan
quotes on a C&F basis. 
    India's January exports are now seen closer to 600,000
tonnes, with refiners IOC, HMEL and HPCL having outstanding
tenders to sell a total of 83,000 tonnes of the light fuel for
late January loading. 
    India's January exports were initially seen around 450,000
tonnes.
    India had exported a monthly average of around 650,000
tonnes of naphtha in 2013, with December volumes seen at around
610,000 tonnes. 
    
    CRACKER NEWS: ExxonMobil has launched the world's
first chemical unit that processes predominantly crude oil in
Singapore instead of naphtha. 
    
    GASOLINE EDGES UP
    The Asian gasoline margin edged up 3.3 percent to reach a
three-session high of $6.90 a barrel. 
    Saigon Petro is seeking 10,000 tonnes of gasoline for Feb.
21-25 delivery in a tender closing on Jan. 13. 
    It had previously bought 10,000 tonnes of 92-octane gasoline
for Jan. 11-15 lifting at 80 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes
on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. 
    Despite Petrolimex and Saigon, Vietnam's top two oil
products, are out in the market, this had failed to lift
sentiment much higher due to ample supplies. 
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: One deals each on gasoline and
naphtha. 
    - PetroChina sold to Sietco a Jan. 29 to Feb. 2
95-octane gasoline cargo at $118 a barrel.
    - Glencore sold a first-half March/second-half
March naphtha spread deal to Shell at $8.75 a tonne.    
    
    
 LIGHT DISTILLATES                                                                               
 CASH ($/T)                      ASIA CLOSE        Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1                  968.00     2.75       0.28      965.25  NAF-1H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2                  948.75     1.75       0.18      947.00  NAF-2H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha Diff                           19.25     1.00       5.48       18.25  NAF-TYO-DIF
 Naphtha Netback FOB Sing                  105.42     0.31       0.29      105.11  NAF-SIN
 Naphtha Diff FOB Sing                       2.62     0.11       4.38        2.51  NAF-SIN-DIF
 Naphtha-Brent  Crack                      161.00     2.15       1.35      158.85  NAF-SIN-CRK
 Gasoline 97                               120.00     0.10       0.08      119.90  GL97-SIN
 Gasoline 95                               118.00     0.20       0.17      117.80  GL95-SIN
 Gasoline 92                               114.50     0.30       0.26      114.20  GL92-SIN
 Gasoline crack                              6.90     0.22       3.29        6.68  GL92-SIN-CRK
                                                                                                 
 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Louise Heavens)
