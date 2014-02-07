NYMEX-US crude holds near $98 on fuel demand, jobs data awaited

US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
SEOUL Feb 7 U.S. crude oil futures traded near $98 a barrel on Friday, gleaning support from a continuing cold spell that has spurred fuel demand, as investors braced for a critical jobs report to gauge the health of the economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude gained 3 cents at $97.87 a barrel as of 0029 GMT, after it settled 46 cents higher at $97.84 a barrel on Thursday.
* Brent crude settled up 94 cents at $107.19.
* A 24-hour strike disrupted France's ports on Thursday, including tanker traffic at its main oil hub of Fos-Lavera on the Mediterranean coast, while the impact on the French power sector was limited.
* The four North Sea benchmark crudes are set to load fewer barrels in March on a daily basis than in February, according to loading programmes which emerged this week.
* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, in a boost to the labor market outlook and the broader economy, which lent supports to the oil markets. The upbeat news, however, was undermined somewhat by other data on Thursday showing a slump in U.S. exports in December.
* Markets are now awaiting the release of U.S. nonfarm payrolls data to gauge the strength of the economy and its likely impact on the Federal Reserve's stimulus tapering.
* U.S. crude also got supported by the news that the latest in a rapid succession of brutal winter storms hit the United States on Wednesday, cutting power to over a million homes and businesses and playing havoc with road and air transport links and boosted demand for heating fuels.
* News that U.S. refiners were moving into their maintenance season weighed on U.S. crude. Citgo Petroleum Corp began a shutdown of both plants at its refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Wednesday for planned maintenance lasting about 35 days.
* On the geopolitical front, the U.N. nuclear watchdog hopes to persuade Iran in talks on Saturday to finally start addressing long-held suspicions it has worked on designing an atomic bomb, a test of whether ties really are thawing under the Islamic state's new president.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar drifted down about 0.2 percent against a basket of currencies to 80.886, and shed about 0.1 percent against its Japanese counterpart to 102.03 yen.
The euro was steady against the greenback after rallying to a one-week high of $1.3619 EUR= on Thursday, following European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's comment that the euro zone is not plagued by deflation.
* Major U.S. and European stock indexes rose more than 1 percent, as did a measure of world stock markets.
The euro reached a one-week high against the U.S. dollar on the back of the European Central Bank's announcement that it would leave its main interest rate unchanged.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT) DATA (GMT)
0145 China HSBC Services PMI
0700 Germany Trade data
0745 France Trade data
1100 Germany Industrial output
1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls
1330 U.S. Unemployment rate
