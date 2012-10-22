RUBBER-Tokyo futures dip to 3-week low on economic concerns

TOKYO Oct 22 Key TOCOM rubber futures fell 2.5
percent to a three-week low early on Monday as festering
concerns about the health of the global economy dented
sentiment, pushing shares and commodity prices lower.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The key Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract for March
delivery was down 5 yen, or 2 percent, at
250.4 yen per kg as of 0045 GMT. The benchmark contract earlier
fell 2.5 percent to 249.1 yen, the lowest since Sept.27.
* Lacklustre earnings from leading U.S. companies, weak
demand in China and a bigger-than-expected fall in exports from
Japan, a key driver of the world's third-biggest economy, hurt
risk sentiment.
* A Reuters poll on Monday showed sentiment among Japanese
manufacturers has tumbled at the sharpest pace since last year's
earthquake to its lowest level since 2010.
* Japan's exports dropped 10.3 percent in September from a
year earlier, data showed on Monday, with exports to China, the
top destination for Japanese shipments, slumping 14.1 percent in
the year to September.
* While global growth worries have raised concerns about weak
demand from China, a Reuters poll showed that the world's
second-largest economy could stage a tepid economic rebound in
the fourth quarter on higher public infrastructure spending,
but growth will remain lethargic through 2013.