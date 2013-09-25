RUBBER-Tokyo futures extend fall on Fed stimulus uncertainty

TOKYO, Sept 25 Key Tokyo rubber futures fell in
early trade on Wednesday after hitting a one-week lower in the
previous session, weighed down by uncertainty over the outlook
for the U.S. central bank's stimulus measures to support the
world's largest economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The new benchmark Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) rubber
contract for March delivery was trading at
277.0 yen per kg by 0030 GMT, down 0.9 yen from the opening
price.
The February contract, which closed at 276.4 yen on Tuesday,
fell 7.5 yen on the day.
* An influential U.S. central bank policymaker said he
"certainly wouldn't want to rule out" a reduction in the Federal
Reserve bond-buying program later this year, adding it foresaw
slower economic growth now than it did in June.
* U.S. Wabtec Corp said on Tuesday it acquired
specialty rubber product maker Longwood Industries.