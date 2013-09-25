RUBBER-Tokyo futures extend fall on Fed stimulus uncertainty

TOKYO, Sept 25 Key Tokyo rubber futures fell in early trade on Wednesday after hitting a one-week lower in the previous session, weighed down by uncertainty over the outlook for the U.S. central bank's stimulus measures to support the world's largest economy.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The new benchmark Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) rubber contract for March delivery was trading at 277.0 yen per kg by 0030 GMT, down 0.9 yen from the opening price.

The February contract, which closed at 276.4 yen on Tuesday, fell 7.5 yen on the day.

* An influential U.S. central bank policymaker said he "certainly wouldn't want to rule out" a reduction in the Federal Reserve bond-buying program later this year, adding it foresaw slower economic growth now than it did in June.

* U.S. Wabtec Corp said on Tuesday it acquired specialty rubber product maker Longwood Industries.