Australia shares fall on profit taking, NZ stocks up

(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Cecile Lefort and Naomi Tajitsu
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, July 22 Australian shares ran
out of puff on Wednesday, ending a 6-day winning streak, with
investors content to take profits on recent major moves.
The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 1 percent or 59.9
points to 5,646.8, pulling away from a six-week peak touched on
Tuesday. The benchmark is up 3.5 percent so far this month.
Losses were broad-based with information technology and
healthcare sectors among the hardest-hit.
"It's around a healthy profit-taking," said Ben Le Brun, an
analyst at OptionsXpress, adding the market was cautious ahead
of the corporate earnings season starting next month.
Natural resource stocks came under pressure with BHP
Billiton off 0.8 percent after it flagged a further hit
to its full-year profit of up to $650 million.
Rio Tinto also shed 0.8 percent and Iluka Resources
nearly 2 percent, but Fortescue Metals showed a 2
percent gain.
Financial stocks came under pressure with Macquarie Group
and Commonwealth Bank of Australia down around
1.4 percent each. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
and National Australia Bank were also in the
red.
Yet, gold miners managed to rally 1.7 percent after the
price of the metal showed signs of stabilisation
following a recent steep decline.
Evolution Mining jumped nearly 10 percent, having
touched a two-month through in the last session, while Regis
Resources bounced 2.7 percent. The energy sector was
also affected with Woodside Petroleum, Origin Energy
and Santos under pressure.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index rose 31.7 points
or 0.53 percent to a four-month high intraday high of 5,911.18
in early trade, lifted by broad gains in blue chips - notably in
the utilities, materials and healthcare sectors.
The index approached a lifetime intraday high of 5,927.10
touched in March, as shares were also boosted ahead of a widely
expected cut in domestic interest rates on Thursday.
Meridian Energy rose 2.8 percent to a two-week
high, climbing 1.9 percent to NZ$2.22, while Contact Energy
rose 2.2 percent amid ongoing speculation that
Australia's Origin Energy is planning to unload its 53
percent stake in the energy retailer.
Summerset jumped around 3.5 percent to a lifetime
high of NZ$4.15 after the fast-growing retirement village
operator said it had acquired land in Auckland to build a new
retirement development.
A2 Milk Company jumped 5.1 percent to a 14-month
high of NZ$0.820 on speculation that the niche milk processor
may be considering better takeover offers than the one it
rejected on Monday.
For more individual stocks activity click on
(Editing by Eric Meijer)