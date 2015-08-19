Australia shares set to drop on global cues, weaker commodities

SYDNEY, Aug 20 Australian shares are set for a
weak start on Thursday, hurt by negative global sentiment,
worries over Chinese shares and falling commodity prices.
Copper slid to a six-year low on Wednesday below $5,000 a
tonne while U.S. crude oil slumped over 4 percent to a 6-1/2
year low. Chinese iron ore futures slumped as much as 3 percent.
The local share price index futures fell 0.9
percent, or 48 points, in overnight trading to sit at a
75.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index.
The benchmark rallied 1.5 percent on Wednesday, having recovered
from a seven-month trough touched on Tuesday.
Qantas Airways reported a return to full-year
profit on the back of a tough cost-cutting program and tailwinds
from cheaper fuel costs.
AMP posted a 3 pecent jump in half-year profit and
lifted its interim dividend to 14 cents a share.
Gold miners such as Newcrest Mining will also be in
focus after the metal rallied to a one-month high.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was barely
changed at 5,746.27 points in early trade.
